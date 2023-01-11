Get Your Hands On Limited Edition JackJumpers Number Plates

NBL side the JackJumpers have become the first NBL side to have its own vehicle licence number plate program.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the limited-edition number plates – with only 31 available.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Tasmania Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

A minimum bid of $1,900 is required in the club’s silent auction, with fans not able to bid on plates one, seven and 11 as they have been reserved for for “People of higher powers who may want to purchase those”.

It’s understood the club have its name on number one.

“They’re one of a kind, and once fans secure their number, it’s theirs for life so we’d encourage fans to jump on and place a bid for their preferred number combinations,” said JackJumpers CEO Simon Brookhouse.

“It’s a fantastic way to make sure everyone knows how bigger a JackJumpers fan you are!”

The first 28 green and yellow number plates, which display ‘JJ’, the JackJumpers logo and three numbers, have been released for bidding

“We’re the first club in the League to launch such a concept and we think JackJumpers fans will be really eager to get their hands on them before the end of the season,” said Brookhouse.

The silent auction closes on 31 January. You can place your bid here.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.