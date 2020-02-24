Get You Fur Babies Ready! Bonds Baby Search Is Back With A Twist

For some of us, our fur babies may as well be the real deal!

The people at bonds seemed to have agreed after extended their famous Bonds Baby search to include a category for our fury friends.

Along with a category for those sporting a precious baby bump, you can now enter either your pet cat or dog with a chance of winning a years worth of pet food.

This has pet lovers across Australia sending their cute doggo and cat pics.

If you think you have the winning cutie in your back yard, JB has all the details on this competition:

Entries are now open for the Bonds Baby search - Now including a category for baby bumps and pets at bonds.com.au/babysearch