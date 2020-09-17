Get Up Close & Personal With Your Favourite Animals At This Perth Fair!

Animal lovers rejoice! You can still get your COVID safe farm fix in Western Australia this year.

While the Royal Perth Show might be cancelled this year, The Royal Agricultural Society WA will now instead host a five-day Spring Farm Fair from September 26 at the Claremont Showgrounds!

The showgrounds will be turned into an epic farm wonderland for families and young children, to interact with farm animals, learn more about agriculture and farming in WA, and enjoy some great food!

Two sessions will be held on each of the days, with the first being 10am until 1pm and the second slot from 2 until 5pm.

There will also be a limit 5000 people at each session to comply with coronavirus regulations and if you still don't feel comfortable around socially distant crowds 'would-be' showgoers can still snag a bag online!

Tickets are just $8 per person and kids 2 years old and under can go for free.

Find out more and get yours here.

