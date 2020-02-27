Get to the Gift this Weekend!

It's on again! The Westrac Bunbury Geographe Gift where athletes from across the country will chase a share in the $64,000 prize pool!

‘Get to the Gift’ this Labour Day long weekend from 29th February to 1st March 2020 and soak up the family-friendly festival atmosphere while seeing Australia’s fastest athletes race for massive prize pools.

It’s a FREE event for the whole family, with a variety of fun activities and novelty races to keep the kids entertained and a delicious range of food, wine and beer to enjoy and it's all happening at the Bunbury Rec Ground!

Ben and Nate from Hit Workdays will be broadcasting live at the event with the Hit Squad on site too between 10AM and 1PM.

For more information and to purchase VIP tickets click here

WA Content Team

27 February 2020

