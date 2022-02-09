Get Ready To Blast Off With This 'Lightyear' Trailer!

In exciting news for Toy Story fans, Disney and Pixar have given us a first look at the original sci-fi action-adventure, Lightyear!

It will explore the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure.

Check out the trailer here:

Director Angus MacLane was pretty excited to be on-board for this new adventure saying, "In ‘Toy Story,’ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lightyear’ pitch was, 'What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

As for who is lending their voice to Buzz, it's none other than Chris Evans (Captain America). He'll also be joined by Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi!

Lightyear will be releasing on June 16, 2022!

