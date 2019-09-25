Get Ready Queensland There's an Epic New Cliffside Climbing Track Coming Soon

Attention South Queenslanders, hike into 2020 at the historically, wonderful new Binna Burra Lodge. As it becomes home to Australia's first commercial via ferrata; translating to "iron path"!

After receiving an enormous sum of 1.48 million in funding from the Queensland government following horrific bushfires that swept across this cherished heritage listed location. They are re-building and re-establishing as a must see destination.

Upon the grand opening of this track, 30 people at a time will be able to experience the breathtaking views. For those thrill seekers, rock climbing will be available to those that are experienced as it is rated as a highly advance course!

If you still want that adrenalin rush but you're not experienced, don't worry the venue will be operating additional activities including bushwalking, abseiling, flying fox, archery, camping and trekking through the hinterland, fun for everyone!

So grab your hike boots and buckle up for this epic adventure coming soon...

