Get Ready, P!nk Announces New Single With A Sneak Peek!

Honorary Aussie P!nk has decided to make our day by dropping the news she's releasing a brand new song AND she's given us a sneak peek!

The singer posted the artwork to her social media accounts for a song she seems to have been teasing for a few weeks now called 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again'.

She also gave us a little sneak peek at the track, check it out below!

We're so ready for this!

P!nk recently posted a video of her and son Jameson in the kitchen where the pair were SINGING the song together too!

The song drops on November 4 and we cannot WAIT!

