Get Ready for Freestyle Kings LIVE Feb 16

Get ready, Canberra!

Freestyle Kings LIVE is gearing up for their highly anticipated national tour, and Wilko & Courts are giving away Double Passes from the 12th - 16th of Feb!

One of the biggest highlights of the night will be daredevil superstar, Robbie Maddison, who will be defying gravity with his mind-blowing stunts.

But that's not all – joining Robbie on stage will be a stellar lineup of X-Games Gold Medalists.

A brand-new ramp will be unveiled during the show, aiming to achieve a groundbreaking "world's first" feat that you absolutely can't afford to miss.

The show will also feature thrilling BMX performances, mesmerizing firebreathers, and a whole lot more.

Mark your calendars, because they're coming Canberra for ONE NIGHT ONLY on Friday, the 16th of February, 2023.

Check out the video we shot with the team the last time they were in Canberra: