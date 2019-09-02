Get Chills: John Travolta Is Coming To Adelaide Supanova

We’ve got chills and they are multiplying because THE John Travolta is coming to Adelaide this November!

This weekend, Supanova Comic Con & Gaming announced the Grease and Pulp Fiction actor as the latest headliner for their upcoming expos in Adelaide and Brisbane.

“With a career spanning five decades and transcending all genres, John's a Supa-Star that needs no introduction. From his role as high school heartthrob Danny Zuko in Grease, to the philosophical hitman Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction, John is the 'Face/Off' some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters.

“John will make his exclusive, one-day-only appearance on Sunday in Adelaide, and on Friday in Brisbane.”

Post

Fans can buy tickets now through Moshtix, with a John Travolta Specialty Pass to be released shortly.

Find out more information here! 

Post

