Get Active These School Holidays With Gold Coast Basketball's 3-On-3 Tournament

Epic competitions, prizes and games!

Article heading image for Get Active These School Holidays With Gold Coast Basketball's 3-On-3 Tournament

ACTIVEkids

If you're looking for ways to keep the kids busy and active these school holidays, the Gold Coast Sport & Leisure Centre are partnering with City of Gold Coast and Hit 90.9 to hold a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. 

From Thursday 1 October - Friday 2 October, you're invited to come along and take part in the fun. 

Event categories will include:

  • 14 and under category (males and females)
  • 15 – 18 category (males and females)
  • Dunk competition
  • 3-point shootout comp

And say hey to The Hit Squad along with our Morning Announcer Scott Couchman, who'll be at the event on Thursday afternoon with a heap of cool prizes and games for all ages. 

Registration will be $100 per team (max 4 players). 

For more details, or to register your team, visit https://www.goldcoastbasketball.com.au/

Miss the show? Catch up below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.

3 hours ago

basketball
sports
Listen Live!
basketball
sports
basketball
sports
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs