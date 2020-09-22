Get Active These School Holidays With Gold Coast Basketball's 3-On-3 Tournament

If you're looking for ways to keep the kids busy and active these school holidays, the Gold Coast Sport & Leisure Centre are partnering with City of Gold Coast and Hit 90.9 to hold a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

From Thursday 1 October - Friday 2 October, you're invited to come along and take part in the fun.

Event categories will include:

14 and under category (males and females)

15 – 18 category (males and females)

Dunk competition

3-point shootout comp

And say hey to The Hit Squad along with our Morning Announcer Scott Couchman, who'll be at the event on Thursday afternoon with a heap of cool prizes and games for all ages.

Registration will be $100 per team (max 4 players).

For more details, or to register your team, visit https://www.goldcoastbasketball.com.au/.

