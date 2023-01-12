George Town Man Caught Illegally Possessing Rock Lobsters

A George Town man has been caught in possession of 16 southern rock lobsters illegally.

Tasmania Police caught the man when intercepting a vehicle in Westbury on Monday – it discovered the lobsters were caught at Strahan on the west coast.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Tasmania Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The man has been fined $2,000 for his illegal catch, of with one of the lobsters to be found to be undersized.

Recreational fishing rules have changed in some areas, with Tasmanians only allowed to catch up to 10 lobsters from the western region without a special licence.

The daily catch limit for the region is up to five lobsters per day.

State rules were tightened last year in efforts to improve stock levels and spawning opportunities for future sustainability.

Senior Constable Christopher Rockliff from Westbury Police told Tasmania Talks that while rules in the western region hadn’t changed in recent times, several other changes across the state have been implemented this season.

“Recreational fishers should review the new rules, which include different methods of tail clipping, increased size limits and reduced daily bag and total possessions limits in some areas," he said.

“The rules are reviewed in line with changing stock levels and penalties reflect the importance of protecting the fishery industry and ensuring sustainable fishing into the future."

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.