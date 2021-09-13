Geoffrey Edelsten's Ex Quits SAS Australia After Just Six Hours

While we were expecting it wouldn’t take long for a celeb to quit SAS Australia, none of us anticipated it would take just six hours.

Brynne Edelsten, ex-wife of recently-deceased medical socialite and former Sydney Swans owner Geoffrey Edelsten, unceremoniously bailed from the show on its very first day.

Struggling with the physicality of the tests, Brynne, 38, said she was ‘disappointed’ with her decision to leave but knew she wouldn’t have the strength to overcome the challenges.

“I've lived a very high life, but there are also times I have struggled. I am mentally strong but I don't have physical strength,” she said.

Will Brynne's hasty departure encourage other contestants to call it a day? Find out, when SAS Australia continues, 7:30PM tonight on Channel 7.

