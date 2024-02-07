Gen Z are too scared to date...

A new report from dating app HINGE has been released, showing Gen Z struggles with a fear of rejection when dating.

Apparently young people are so worried about potential coming off as ‘cringe’ that they’re actually sabotaging their relationships.

They’re also a romantic bunch, with most of them being very idealistic, believing everyone is destined to have one soulmate.

Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts took a deep dive on the stats, revealing a few interesting numbers along the way…