Gen Z are too scared to date...

Some scary Gen Z stats...

Article heading image for Gen Z are too scared to date...

A new report from dating app HINGE has been released, showing Gen Z struggles with a fear of rejection when dating.

Apparently young people are so worried about potential coming off as ‘cringe’ that they’re actually sabotaging their relationships.

They’re also a romantic bunch, with most of them being very idealistic, believing everyone is destined to have one soulmate.

Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts took a deep dive on the stats, revealing a few interesting numbers along the way…

7 February 2024

Dating
Dating Apps
hinge
Listen Live!
Dating
Dating Apps
hinge
Dating
Dating Apps
hinge
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs