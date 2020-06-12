Gem's Banger of the Week

Ricki Lee - Last Night

Article heading image for Gem's Banger of the Week

Our Aussie favourite Ricki-Lee is back with a dance pop anthem “Last Night.” Ricki-Lee co-wrote the song with Throttle who also produced the track. It has a fresh sound to it and is something new we haven’t heard in Ricki-Lee’s music till now. It’ll have you dancing non-stop.

Being in iso made me realise how lucky I am to have a husband that I not only love…but I actually really like him!' – Ricki-lee mentioned about the song.

Being in iso made me realise how lucky I am to have a husband that I not only love…but I actually really like him!’ – Ricki-lee mentioned about the song.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Last Night’ below.

12 June 2020

