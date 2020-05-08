Gem's Banger of the Week

JoJo dropped her fourth studio album ‘Good To Know’ last week and it’s her most personal album yet. She opens up about what she has been through over the years about relationships, self love and standing up for herself. The soulful r&b album start to finish is incredible, the production is on point, and JoJo’s vocals are unreal. No one can sing like her. JoJo also has a song she co-wrote with Australian singer/songwriter Nat Dunn “Don’t Talk Me Down” a honest power ballad which will definitely inspire you.

I also got to have a chat with JoJo about her new album, you can check out the interview here: https://omny.fm/shows/hit-canberra-mornings/gem-x-jojo