GAMI Chicken’s New CBD Restaurant Is Giving Away 1000 Pieces Of Fried Chicken!

GAMI Chicken and Beer has just opened up a new restaurant on Market Street and to celebrate, they’re giving away 1000 pieces of fried chicken over the next two days!

Sydneysiders can head over to Shop 3, 44 Market Street today and tomorrow to receive one of the 250 mini chicken boxes being handed out in two sessions per day: 12pm and 5pm.

With the new restaurant comes new menu items. On top of the classics we already love, GAMI has added additional menu items only available at the Market Street store, including Beef Bulogi, Jap-Chae and Chicken Parma!

