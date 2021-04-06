Game Of Thrones Is Being Turned Into A Stage Show! But What Characters Will Be In It?

This morning, the Hit Network's Tim & Jess spoke about the news that author, George R.R. Martin will be turning Game Of Thrones into a stage show for Broadway, West End and Australia!

The play is set to take audiences deeper behind the scenes and the story is to be centered around love, vengeance and madness - sounds about right.

Buuuut, this stage show is going to be a prequel, which will be about 16 years before.

However, the question on everyone's mind is, will we see our favourite characters on stage?

Missed the chat? Here's what Tim & Jess found out about the Game Of Thrones stage show:

