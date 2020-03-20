Gal Gadot Group Texted All Of Her Celeb Mates And Got Them To Record Us A Song!

She's Wonder Woman and now she's a wonder... woman! Gal Gadot knows how to raise our spirits as we live through the Coronavirus epidemic and it includes some of her celeb mates.

Gal went for a spin through her contacts and sent out a group text (most likely) to every famous person she knew and got them to record a little snippet of the John Lennon song, 'Imagine'.

The results are impressive...

Ok so where does this go next? Are we going to get a Moulin Rouge reunion with Xtina and the girls? Please say yes.

