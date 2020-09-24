G’Day From Down Under, The World’s First Koala Video Date Is Happening Tomorrow

Swap your colleague for something cuter this Fri-YAY and help save one of the world’s most vulnerable (and might we say adorable) animals.

The Koala!

The Aussie legends at The Australian Koala Foundation and Messenger will be celebrating Save the Koala Day on Friday September 25, 2020 by hosting the world’s first koala Messenger Room.

AKA you will be introduced to multiple cuddly koalas from Symbio Wildlife Park and yes, their newest little baby koala, Kev, will also be joining the chat too!

‘The Koala Woman,’ otherwise known as Deborah Tabart, Chair of Australian Koala Foundation said, “Koalas are officially classified as vulnerable to extinction - one step down from endangered. Save the Koala Day is an important moment to recognise that we need to protect all koala habitats to secure the future of this unique and incredible species.”



“We hope you come away from the Koala Room having learnt a little more about our furry friends, the challenges they face in the wild and feel informed about how you can help.”

So, for those of you Koala fans looking to spend some koal-ity time with some new furry friends, make sure you set your alarms for 9:00 am sharp to tune into the koala group video chat on their Facebook page here.

Anyone can join, no Facebook account login or koala-fications required.

But, if you feel like helping our tree-hugging neighbours, please head here to donate or if you're feeling the need to add a little extra fur-friend in your life you can even adopt your own!

We know what we will be doing tomorrow, hopefully, we catch ya amongst the gumtrees!

