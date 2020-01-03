FYI: Coachella Have Announced Their Line Up For 2020 And We Are Shook

Whether you’re looking for that infamous Ferris wheel shot or just an excuse to get out of the country, this is it!

If you thought #Beychella was big, we can’t wait for this year’s 2020 lineup with headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

SCREAMING!!!!

Other mega favourites of ours include Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels, Lil Uzi Vert, Rex Orange County, Megan Thee Stallion, BIGBANG, Flume, Thom Yorke, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Daniel Caesar, MIKA, Louis the Child, Ari Lennox plus many more.

Weekend 1 is already sold out!

So, you gotta get in fast if you want to have your chance to experience this world-famous music festival.

Let us know in the comments which act you are dying to see!

