FX Drop First Trailer And Release Date For The FINAL Season Of 'Atlanta'

JUST IN: Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed comedy/drama series, Atlanta, will be wrapping up with Season 4, which is set to drop later this year!

In the season’s first trailer, which was released earlier this morning, we see Earn (Donald Glover), Van (Zazie Beetz), Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) and Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) back in their hometown, returning from their somewhat suspect exploits in Season 3.

Watch it here:

Chatting with Variety, Glover revealed the new season was made with the same mentality the team brought to the original.

“We did Season 4 like Season 1, which was, act like you’re going to get cancelled,” he quipped.

Adding to Glover’s statement, Beetz admitted she was relieved they’ve chosen to end the show with the upcoming season.

“We’re ending on what feels like a peak and not letting it peter out,” she told the publication.

“I’m glad I knew it was ending because then I could really lean into the relationships, knowing this was my last chance.”

The first two episodes of Atlanta Season 4 will be streaming in the US on September 16th and should be coming to Binge shortly after.

