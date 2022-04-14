Further Recall Of Kinder Surprise Items Ahead Of Easter

Kinder products sold at major retailers nationwide have been urgently recalled by Food Standards Australia over concerns of potential salmonella contamination.

It comes less than a week after batches of the product were recalled from supermarkets, with the warning to not eat them in case of potential illness.

The products have been up for sale at Coles, Woolworths, Kmart, Big W, Target and independent retailers such as IGA and service stations.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control announced that the Kinder factory based in Belgium - linked to nine countries - has shut down temporarily.

Health experts identified 142 cases of infection from the items, spread across parts of the UK and Europe.

"The outbreak is characterised by an unusually high proportion of children being hospitalised, some with severe clinical symptoms such as bloody diarrhoea," the health agency said.

List of the new recalled products:

Kinder Easter Basket 120g (6x20g)

Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut: 100g

Kinder Surprise Maxi (Miraculous) 100g

Kinder Surprise Maxi (Natoons) 100g

Kinder Surprise Xmas Maxi (Disney Frozen 2021) 100g

Kinder Surprise Xmas Maxi (2021) 100g

Kinder Maxi Xmas Mix with Plush (2021) 133g

Kinder Xmas Happy Moments Ballotin (2021) 190g

The original products recalled:

It comes after Ferrero Rocher chocolates were pulled from certain shelves, also due to potential salmonella risk.

