Funds On Offer For Christmas Celebrations

Council is looking to spread Christmas cheer as far as possible thanks to a special festive grant program.

These grants are the perfect way for local not-for-profits to secure up to $750 to boost their festive event.

Cr Fran Mann said there was $10,000 up for grabs in total.

“While that money could well be spent on one big central Christmas event, we are committed to spreading festive cheer across all corners of our region,” Cr Mann said.

“Carols, concerts, fairs, parties and parades – council is happy to support anything that really involves local communities and is fully inclusive,” she said.

“Applications are currently open and are only limited by your imagination.”

To apply, simply log onto the Smarty Grants page on council’s website and make sure you explain when, where and how you plan to celebrate Christmas in your community.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday, October 13.

Successful applicants will be notified by early November.

For further information and to apply, visit mackay.smartygrants.com.au/Christmas