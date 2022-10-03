Fryers Street Food Festival ready to return for 2022

The highly anticipated Fryers Street Food Festival returns to Shepparton after a two year hiatus and will be bigger, better and more diverse than ever before on Saturday 05 November 2022, from 4pm – 10pm.

This year Greater Shepparton City Council has awarded local event organiser Jamie Lea of JL Productions & Hire to deliver the event, having previously delivered the 2019 Fryers Street Food Festival with Your Project Partner, Treaty Day Out festival and the popular Secret Garden Gigs at the Dookie Quarry.

“We are excited to deliver an event showcasing Shepparton and providing a unique experience and will be working hard so the community, together with visitors will feel excited and safe to gather, share and celebrate,” Jamie Lea said.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Councillor Shane Sali said it was fantastic to have such a passionate local company coordinating the Festival and expose what the region has to offer.

“We are looking forward to seeing the streets come to life in November as the festival showcases our regional produce, restaurants and cafes and redeveloped CBD. The festival has grown to be a favourite event for locals and visitors, to enjoy local food, drink and entertainment,” Cr Sali said.

In 2019 the festival brought together 57 mouth-watering food vendors and four performing stages featuring local artists throughout the night.

“To anyone wanting to be involved with this year’s festival please don’t hesitate to reach out, as this is an event for the community, by the community. Thank you to Council for supporting local events and the major sponsors SPC and Mazda Shepparton, this event wouldn’t be possible without them,” Jamie Lea said.

Stay up to date with all the announcements on the Festival, follow the official Facebook Page.

Event Details: Fryers Street Food Festival

Date and Time: Saturday 05 November 2022, 4pm – 10pm

Location: Fryers Street Shepparton, between Wyndham and Corio Streets

Entry: There is no entry cost to this event.