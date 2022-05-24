From The Oodie To Petbarn: All The Click Frenzy Deals You Need To Get Your Hands On!

Click Frenzy, Australia’s iconic and much-loved online shopping event, is back and is better than ever!

A range of leading brands will be joining the fold, and old favourites returning to the sale this year, with a 53-hour shopping bonanza! With 1000’s of incredible deals and exclusive offers from 500+ brands all available only via the website.

Punters can start clicking from 7:00 pm (AEST) Tuesday, May 24th, until midnight on Thursday, May 26th to access all that’s on offer.

A number of incredible local and international retailers are participating, including: Shaver Shop, The Good Guys, Alannah Hill, Bras N Things, Calvin Klein, Culture Kings, De’Longhi, Dell, Fossil, Giorgio Armani, Glue Store, Guess, Hype DC, Jack London, Kiehl's, Kogan, Lenovo, Lyres, New Balance, Nude Lucy, Platypus Shoes, PUMA, Red Balloon, Royal Doulton, The Oaks, Tommy Hilfiger, Vans, YSL and more!

*MORE DEALS BELOW*

Here is just a sneak peek of what shoppers can expect tonight:

• Asics: Up to 35% off selected Apparel

• Big W: 1/2 price on selected Mens and Womens Footwear, 20% off Force USA Fitness + Big savings across selected Big Brand Appliances

• Hello Fresh: Save up to $150 on your first 5 boxes

• GHD: 20% off sitewide + exclusive 10% off code listed on CF

• Sunglass Hut: Up to 50% off selected styles at SunglassHut.com

• Under Armour: 30% off sitewide

• Oodie: Up to $40 off Adult Oodies

• Pet Barn: Up to 50% Off select dog & cat products

• City Beach: General Fashion - Buy One, Get One 50% Off Women & Men's Fashion, Shoes & More.

• FILA: Minimum 50% Off Sitewide o Up To 70% Off Women’s Apparel o Up To 70% Off Men’s Apparel o Up To 70% Off Footwear

• Hush Puppies: 30-50% off sitewide

• Crocs: Up to 50% off selected styles

• Dangerfield: 20-50% off sale

• Thomas Sabo: 20% off full priced jewellery & Watches

• Gorman: 20-60% off selected styles

• Glassons: 20% off everything (excludes gift cards)

• Sheridan Outlet: 60% off Sheridan, 40% off Pillows, Quilts and more

• Superdry: 20-60% sitewide • Scorptec: Save $270 on Razer Raptor Gaming Monitor

• Lovehoney: 20% Off Sitewide + Free Express Shipping when you spend over $120

• My Deal: Prices Slashed on Dyson, Tefal, Apple, Tiffany & Co. & More! Up to $110 off RRP on Apple AirPods

• Emma Sleep: Save up to $769 on the Emma Signature Bed, Save up to $1,485 on award-winning Emma Mattresses + more

• Clarks: 30-50% off site wide • UGG Express: - 15% off discount storewide with code FRENZY22

• Adore Beauty - Up to 25% off select products

The Iconic have a range of deals too, including:

● 30% to 40% off Womens: Camilla & Marc, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Atmos & Here

● 30% off Mens: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Carhartt, Thrills, Levi’s, Ray-Ban

● 30% to 40% off Kids: Cotton On Kids, Bonds, LEGO, Adidas, Nike, Rock Your Kid, Jellycat

● 30% to 40% off Sport: Nike, Adidas, ASICS, Puma, The North Face, Lorna Jane, Under Armour, The Upside, Cotton On Body Active

● Up to 30% off Beauty: Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, GHD, Georgio Armani, Yves Saint Laurent

● Up to 40% off Home: Sheridan, Linen House, Joseph Joseph, Inka Arthouse, Scent Australia

THE ICONIC’s Click Frenzy will be running for a full week from Monday 23rd May - Monday 30th May.

Big Brother's Joel Reveals Aleisha's Reaction After He Ran Into Her With A DIFFERENT Girl After Filming!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android