From Sing-Alongs To Series Premieres: Everything Coming To Disney+ In August!

A new month means a new catalogue of movies and TV shows to watch! We're almost in August and Disney+ has a whole new variety for us to enjoy.

3 August

Disney+ Original

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel

Series

The Villains of Valley View: Season 1 - New Episodes

The Ghost and Molly McGee: Season 1 - New Episodes

Lightyear



Disney+ Premiere



The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, "Lightyear" follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

5 August

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Prey

STAR Original Movie

Premiere



Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

10 August

STAR Original

Maggie: Season 1 - Episode 1 & 2

I Am Groot

Disney+ Original Collection Of Shorts



Premiere



There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars. "I Am Groot," five original shorts featuring several new and unusual characters, stars everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel who voices Groot in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise.

12 August

STAR Original

This Fool - Season 1

17 August

Series

Eureka!: Season 1



She-Hulk: Attorney At Law



Disney+ Original Series



In Marvel Studios' "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch super-powered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

19 August

Movies

High Strung: Free Dance

24 August

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

Our first Australian Disney+ Original Series

Series Premiere



"Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW" takes viewers on a raw and emotional journey into the dreams, struggles and triumphs of the groundbreaking AFLW league. In this six part series, we discover the courageous pioneers who were told they could never play Australian Rules football at the highest level and made it happen. From farmers to factory workers to paramedics, be amazed at the level of sacrifice and commitment required by this diverse group of athletes who are building an enduring legacy. The series spotlights four clubs - Adelaide Crows, Collingwood, GWS GIANTS and Western Bulldogs - with access to the game’s inner sanctum, which is both confronting and inspiring. Cameras were rolling in April 2022 capturing the historic victory of the Adelaide Crows - taking their third AFLW premiership.

25 August

Mike

STAR Original Series

Premiere



From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind "I, Tonya" and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of "Our Kind of People", "Mike" explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life - from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story.

26 August

Documentaries

Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist

31 August

Series

PJ Masks: Season 5

31 August

The Bear

STAR Original Series



Premiere | All Episodes



"The Bear" follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. “The Bear” is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.

31 August

Andor

Disney+ Original Series



The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Sing-Along in August with Disney+

Your favourite Disney movies are back but in Sing-Along version! Get your remote control microphone in hand and your best singing voice ready to go through the classics as we sing along together. Will you choose The Circle Of Life, Be Our Guest or I See The Light or... all of them?

August 5

The Lion King- Sing-Along Version

The Lion King II: Simba's Pride- Sing-Along Version



August 19

Beauty and the Beast: Sing-Along Version (1991)

Beauty and the Beast: Sing-Along Version (2017)

Tangled: Sing-Along Version

New Episodes

Alice's Wonderland Bakery: Season 1 - New episodes 10 August and 17 August

American Dad: Season 17 - New episodes weekly on Wednesday

Big Mouth: New episodes weekly on Fridays

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall: Season 1 - New episodes weekly, finale 10 August

Breeders: Season 3: New episodes weekly on Wednesday, finale 10 August

Family Guy: Season 20 - New episodes weekly on Wednesday

The Files of Young Kindaichi: Season 1- New episodes weekly on Wednesday, finale 10 August

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 3 - New episodes weekly on Wednesday

Lost Man Found - New episodes weekly on Sunday, finale 28 August

The Old Man: Season 1 - New episodes weekly on Wednesday, finale 17 August

Only Murders in the Building: Season 2 - New episodes weekly on Tuesday, finale 16 August

Men on a Mission: Season 1- Season return, new episodes weekly on Wednesdays

Solar Opposites: Season 3 - New episodes weekly on Wednesday, finale 31 August

Summer Time Rendering: Season 1 - New episodes weekly on Wednesday

Tomorrow, I'll Be Someone's Girlfriend: Season 1 - New episodes weekly on Wednesday

