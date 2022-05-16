From Karl Stefanovic To Julia Morris: Here's All The 2022 Logies Nominations
Voting is now open!
All the nominees for the 2022 TV Week Logie Awards have been announced, and we have 7 people up for the prestigious TV Week Gold Logie!
It's been a tough couple of years, and we finally have the Logies back! Voting is now open, and the awards will be held on June 19!
Here are all the nominees:
TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE FOR MOST POPULAR PERSONALITY ON AUSTRALIAN TELEVISION
Hamish Blake (LEGO Masters Australia)
Julia Morris (I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!)
Karl Stefanovic (Today, 60 Minutes)
Melissa Leong (MasterChef Australia, Celebrity MasterChef Australia)
Ray Meagher (Home And Away)
Sonia Kruger (Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice, The Voice Generations)
Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz)
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE FOR MOST POPULAR ACTOR
Bernard Curry (Wentworth)
Guy Pearce (Jack Irish)
Hugo Weaving (Love Me)
Ray Meagher (Home and Away)
Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor)
Stephen Peacocke (RFDS)
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE FOR MOST POPULAR ACTRESS
Ada Nicodemou (Home and Away)
Anna Torv (The Newsreader)
Bojana Novakovic (Love Me)
Deborah Mailman (Total Control)
Kitty Flanagan (Fisk)
Sophie Dillman (Home and Away)
BERT NEWTON AWARD FOR MOST POPULAR PRESENTER
Carrie Bickmore (The Project)
Hamish Blake (LEGO Masters Australia)
Leigh Sales (7:30)
Melissa Leong (MasterChef Australia, Celebrity MasterChef Australia)
Sonia Kruger (Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with the Stars: All Stars, The Voice, The Voice Generations)
Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz)
GRAHAM KENNEDY AWARD FOR MOST POPULAR NEW TALENT
Alessandra Rampolla (Married At First Sight)
Carlos Sanson Jr (Bump)
Matt Evans (Home And Away)
Melanie Bracewell (The Cheap Seats)
Tony Armstrong (News Breakfast)
Will Lodder (Love Me)
MOST POPULAR DRAMA PROGRAM
Doctor Doctor, 9Network
Home And Away (Seven Network)
Love Me (BINGE and FOXTEL)
RFDS (Seven Network)
The Newsreader (ABC)
Total Control (ABC)
MOST POPULAR ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
Anh's Brush with Fame (ABC)
Gogglebox Australia (FOXTEL)
Hard Quiz (ABC)
Lego Masters Australia (9Network)
The Masked Singer Australia (Network 10)
The Voice Australia (Seven Network)
MOST POPULAR PANEL OR CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM
7.30 (ABC)
Australian Story (ABC)
A Current Affair (9Network)
Four Corners (ABC)
The Front Bar (Seven Network)
The Project (Network 10)
MOST POPULAR COMEDY PROGRAM
Aftertaste (ABC)
Fisk (ABC)
Have You Been Paying Attention? (Network 10)
Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell (ABC)
The Hundred with Andy Lee (9Network)
The Cheap Seats (Network 10)
MOST POPULAR REALITY PROGRAM
The Block: Fans Vs Faves (9Network)
Celebrity Apprentice Australia (9Network)
I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here (Network 10)
Married At First Sight (9Network)
MasterChef Australia (Network 10)
SAS Australia (Seven Network)
MOST POPULAR LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Better Homes and Gardens (Seven Network)
Bondi Rescue (Network 10)
Gardening Australia (ABC)
Love It Or List It Australia (FOXTEL)
The Living Room (Network 10)
Travel Guides (9Network)
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE - MOST POPULAR AUSTRALIAN ACTOR OR ACTRESS IN AN INTERNATIONAL PROGRAM
Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown)
Jacki Weaver (Yellowstone)
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Troye Sivan (Three Months)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaids Tale)
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE - MOST OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Bump (Stan)
Love Me (BINGE and FOXTEL)
RFDS (Seven Network)
The Newsreader (ABC)
Wentworth – The Final Sentence (FOXTEL)
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – MOST OUTSTANDING MINISERIES OR TELEMOVIE
Fires (ABC)
New Gold Mountain (SBS)
The End (FOXTEL)
The Tourist (Stan)
The Unusual Suspects (SBS)
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – MOST OUTSTANDING ACTOR
Hugo Weaving (Love Me)
Jamie Dornan (The Tourist)
Richard Roxburgh (Fires)
Sam Reid (The Newsreader)
Scott Ryan (Mr Inbetween)
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE - MOST OUTSTANDING ACTRESS
Anna Torv (The Newsreader)
Claudia Karvan (Bump)
Deborah Mailman (Total Control)
Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me)
Miranda Otto (Fires)
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR
Colin Friels (Wakefield)
Damon Herriman (The Tourist)
Hugh Sheridan (Back To The Rafters)
Matt Nable (Mr Inbetween)
William McInnes (The Newsreader)
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Heather Mitchell (Love Me)
Katrina Milosevic (Wentworth -The Final Sentence)
Mabel Li (New Gold Mountain)
Noni Hazlehurst (The End)
Rachel Griffiths (Total Control)
MOST OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PROGRAM
Hard Quiz (ABC)
Lego Masters Australia (9Network)
Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell (ABC)
The Masked Singer Australia Australia (Network 10)
The Voice Australia (Seven Network)
MOST OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM
Beauty and The Geek (9Network)
Celebrity Apprentice Australia (9Network)
I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (Network 10)
MasterChef Australia (Network 10)
SAS Australia (Seven Network)
MOST OUTSTANDING NEWS COVERAGE OR PUBLIC AFFAIRS REPORT
60 Minutes – 'Nazi's Next Door' (9Network)
7News – War In Ukraine (Seven Network)
Four Corners – Bursting The Canberra Bubble (ABC)
Insight – Intimate Terrorism (SBS)
The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview (Network 10)
MOST OUTSTANDING SPORTS COVERAGE
2021 AFL Grand Final (Seven Network)
2021/2022 Fox Cricket Ashes Coverage (FOXTEL)
2022 Australian Open Women's Final (9Network)
Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020 (Seven Network)
State of Origin – Game 1 (9Network)
MOST OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM
Bluey (ABC)
Dive Club (Network 10 and Netflix Australia)
Hardball (ABC)
Little J and Big Cuz (NITV, ABC)
Mikki Vs The World (ABC)
MOST OUTSTANDING FACTUAL OR DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM
Burning (Amazon Prime Video)
Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra (ABC)
Incarceration Nation (NITV)
See What You Made Me Do (SBS)
The School That Tried To End Racism (ABC)
