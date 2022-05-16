From Karl Stefanovic To Julia Morris: Here's All The 2022 Logies Nominations

All the nominees for the 2022 TV Week Logie Awards have been announced, and we have 7 people up for the prestigious TV Week Gold Logie!

It's been a tough couple of years, and we finally have the Logies back! Voting is now open, and the awards will be held on June 19!

Here are all the nominees:

TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE FOR MOST POPULAR PERSONALITY ON AUSTRALIAN TELEVISION

Hamish Blake (LEGO Masters Australia)

Julia Morris (I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!)

Karl Stefanovic (Today, 60 Minutes)

Melissa Leong (MasterChef Australia, Celebrity MasterChef Australia)

Ray Meagher (Home And Away)

Sonia Kruger (Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with The Stars: All Stars, The Voice, The Voice Generations)

Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz)

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE FOR MOST POPULAR ACTOR

Bernard Curry (Wentworth)

Guy Pearce (Jack Irish)

Hugo Weaving (Love Me)

Ray Meagher (Home and Away)

Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor)

Stephen Peacocke (RFDS)

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE FOR MOST POPULAR ACTRESS

Ada Nicodemou (Home and Away)

Anna Torv (The Newsreader)

Bojana Novakovic (Love Me)

Deborah Mailman (Total Control)

Kitty Flanagan (Fisk)

Sophie Dillman (Home and Away)

BERT NEWTON AWARD FOR MOST POPULAR PRESENTER

Carrie Bickmore (The Project)

Hamish Blake (LEGO Masters Australia)

Leigh Sales (7:30)

Melissa Leong (MasterChef Australia, Celebrity MasterChef Australia)

Sonia Kruger (Big Brother, Holey Moley, Dancing with the Stars: All Stars, The Voice, The Voice Generations)

Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz)