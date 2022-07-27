Friends Raise Thousands To Bring Body Of Bali Scooter Victim Home To Fremantle

Family and friends of 26-year-old Keith Coughlan have raised thousands of dollars to bring his body home from Bali.

Mr Coughlan died after crashing his scooter into a drainage ditch while on holiday in North Kuta, Bali.

The 26-year-old’s body was discovered by a local in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A family friend of the Ireland native has started a GoFund me to raise money to bring his body back home for a funeral.

So far, the GoFund me page has raised more than $45,000 to help the MMA fighter’s family.

“As most of you might have heard the news already about Aidan's brothers tragic accident in Bali, I am just trying to put a little collection together to help bring Keith home.” - GoFundMe page

“Anything you guys could share would be greatly appreciated and will be a massive help to Aidan and the family at this unfortunate time.”

Mr Coughlan is the second Australian to have died while holikdaying in Bali over the past week after another man fell from a balcony at a Seminyak hotel.

