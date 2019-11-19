Friday Night Laughs for a Good Cause

When November rolls around each year, we began to see attempts of moustache growing, whether they be dismal, or mo’s that could rival Tom Selleck.

The month gets completely transformed and has pretty much been officially named changed to Movember, the idea of growing a mo is great, but let’s face it, not all of us can do it, THANKFULLY there’s another way we can support the cause this Movember.

The Bendigo Comedy Festival have teamed up with Movember to give Bendigo a nights of laughs with $5 from each ticket being donated to support prostate cancer research, testicular cancer awareness, and suicide prevention.

The night features a killer line up Greg Larsen (The Grub, Tonightly), Adam Knox (Filthy Casuals, Chimp Cop), Ash Greblo (MICF), Cody Jones (MICF), Poppa (MICF) and Luke Morris (Wine Science Show, MICF).

Regardless of gender or mo growing ability, it’s something we can all get around for Movember, the night kicks of at 8pm this Friday at The Engine Room in View St, tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for concession and can be purchased at [email protected]