Fresh Forecast Set Amid Overhaul To WA’s Bushfire Risk Rating System

Western Australia will implement a new fire danger rating system on September 1, to better inform communities across the State about bushfire risks.

Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said the Australian Fire Danger Rating System (AFDRS) will be rolled out across all Australian jurisdictions to replace the previous fire danger rating system, which was developed in the 1960s.

"All States and Territories are adopting the new system, giving Australia a nationally consistent approach. This will benefit Western Australians who travel interstate during bushfire season." - Mr Dawson

The AFDRS will have four rating levels - Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic - providing more localised and accurate information for communities.

Backed by improvements in science the AFDRS delivers more localised and accurate information for communities throughout WA.

"The new national Australian Fire Danger Rating System will significantly change how we communicate bushfire risk with Western Australians," Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm AFSM said.

"The advice the community receives will be easier to understand, more localised, and the new technology and research used will greatly improve our ability to predict fire behaviour and the potential threat to communities. - Comm Klemm

The new technology is more suited to consider the various types of vegetation across the landscapes and incorporates the latest understanding about weather, fuel and how fire behaves in different types of vegetation to improve the reliability and accuracy of fire danger forecasts.

Roadside signs will be replaced, while an extensive community engagement and education campaign is now underway.

More information on the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System is available at https://mybushfireplan.wa.gov.au/FireDangerRatings

