Freedom Day Arrives For NSW

After more than 100 days in lockdown, freedom day has finally arrived.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants, retail and beauty will all re-open to fully vaccinated residents.

Gyms have reopened up their doors for up to 20 people per class and indoor swimming pools will open for lessons and squad training.

Up to ten fully vaccinated people can visit homes, and 30 people can now meet outdoors, the limit still stands at two for people who are unvaccinated.

Face masks will no longer be required to be worn outdoors, but will still be required on public transport.

Premier Dominic Perrottet told Seven, Covid safe plans are in plans and businesses are raring to go.

“There’ll be challenges here as we work through it, but look I think everybody across the State is pretty excited for what has been a long 100 days.”

CEO of the Australian Retailers Association Paul Zahra says it's a big day.

“Freedom day is finally here and it’s been a long time coming for people and businesses who have been subject to stay at home orders for the past 100 plus days. Retails stores particularly hairdressers and beauty therapists are incredibly excited to welcome people back through their doors after what’s been a horrific three months.”

Police Commissioner Mick Guller has told Nine, officers will be out assisting small businesses.

“Unfortunately we are prepared for dramas, we certainly want to be out there and responding to assist particularly to small business as we come out of the 70 percent vaccination.”

NSW is the first state reopening with the plan to live with Covid in the community after parts of the State have spent 106 days under stay-at-home orders.

