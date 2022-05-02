Free RATs Now Available For Close Contacts In WA

Close contacts in Western Australia will now be eligible for free Rapid Antigen Tests.

The WA government have announced a Free RAT programme which will give people who are considered close contacts access to 10 RATS, following the easing of the state’s public health measures.

The new measures mean close contacts with no symptoms will no longer have to isolate for seven days, provided they take a RAT each day they leave isolation for seven days, wear a mask outside the home and avoid high-risk settings.

Thousands of RATs are now available for people who are considered close contacts at the following locations:



Claremont vaccination clinic.

Midland vaccination clinic.

Armadale vaccination clinic.

Kwinana vaccination clinic.

Joondalup vaccination clinic.

Mirrabooka vaccination clinic.

Ellenbrook vaccination clinic.

Mandurah vaccination clinic.

Perth Convention Centre vaccination clinic.

Exhibition Centre vaccination clinic.

They will also be available for collection at State-run regional COVID testing clinics, including those co-located at Albany Health Campus, Hedland Health Campus, Broome Hospital, Geraldton Hospital, Kalgoorlie Hospital and Narrogin Hospital.

Symptomatic close contacts must isolate until symptoms resolve and get tested as per existing protocols. If a close contact tests positive, they must isolate for a further seven days as per arrangements for positive COVID-19 cases.

For more information, see WA free RAT program.



