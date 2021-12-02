Freddie Prinze Jr Says He'll Never Share The Screen With Sarah Michelle Gellar Again

If you’re holding your breath for a sequel to the cinematic masterpiece that was 2004’s Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, you may be out of luck.

Freddie Prinze Jr has announced he’s refusing to appear on-screen with his wife of 19 years, Sarah Michelle Gellar, specifically refusing to do rom-coms with his famous boo.

Is love dead?

The iconic Hollywood power-couple originally met on the set of 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer but didn’t start dating until entering the new millennium.

Taking their relationship to the next level in 2002, the married couple shared the screen as Fred and Daphne in the (unironically amazing) Scooby Doo movies, as Ella and Rick in Happily N’Ever After, and as a jedi and a sith in one of the latest Star Wars cartoons.

So what’s changed?

In a recent interview, Freddie revealed he didn’t appreciate the lack of authenticity being presented when their on-screen characters are having tension, telling US Weekly he doesn’t “think it’s that exciting to watch two people struggle to be together when, you know, they’re going home together at the end of the night.”

Long story short, our hearts have been melted and shattered at the same time.

We’re so glad the love is alive but damn... RIP Fred and Daphne.

