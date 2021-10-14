Freaky Friday's Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Homage To Famous Mum At 'Halloween' Premiere

Our favourite Freaky Friday family member has paid tribute to her famous mother at the premiere of the newest installment in the Halloween franchise.

Jamie Lee Curtis rocked up to Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre in attire reminiscent of her mother’s Psycho character, donning a curly blonde wig and a knee-high, baby-blue button-up dress.

Curtis, who had her breakthrough role in the original Halloween, is the daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, the latter of whom is best remembered for her absolutely iconic shower scene (you know, the one with the violins).

In case you don't remember... :

The movie being premiered, Halloween Kills, is the sequel to 2018’s Halloween, which acts as a direct sequel to the original movie… Halloween (1978).

It’s confusing, we know.

Originally slated for release last year, Halloween Kills had its cinematic debut postponed due to that pesky pandemic, but is set to hit Australian cinemas on October 28th.

