France Introduces Mandatory Covid-19 Passes For Social Activities

France has introduced a Covid certificate for any residents wishing to resume social activities.

This Covid pass will maintain proof that the holder is completely vaccinated or has a recent negative test result.

National News Briefing:

From August, residents must present the pass at any activity that has more than 50 people involved, such as festivals, sport matches, shopping malls and museums.

The passes will not be required by children attending school, and kids under the age of 12 will not need them at all.

From July 22, France estimated 42.5 percent of their population as fully vaccinated, while Australia is only sitting on 11.7 percent.

Anyone wishing to enter France from an Orange or Red zone can come into the country if they have been completely vaccinated.

The European Union only accepts people as “fully vaccinated” if they have received both doses of one of the four approved vaccines:

1.Pfizer

2.Astra Zeneca

3.Moderna

4. Janssen

Around 1 million people signed up online on July 12 to be vaccinated, after the President of France Emmanuel Macron, announced the new social passes.

