Fourth Covid Exposure Site Under Investigation At The Bend

Authorities are increasingly concerned after an OTR service station at The Bend was confirmed as the third Covid exposure site.

SA Health listed the OTR Motorsport Park service station at Tailem Bend late Wednesday afternoon.

Third exposure site for SA

Anyone who was there between 7.20am and 8.15am last Friday should isolate for 14 days after it was visited by the Sydney trio of removalists while infectious.

The three Sydney men at the centre of Victoria's recent outbreak, headed to McLaren Vale before returning to New South Wales via Tailem Bend.

The new listing has shunted the state's QR code check-in system back into the spotlight, when only 25 check-ins were reported at the service station during the exposure period despite the 76 credit card transactions that were made during the 55 minute period of exposure.

Testing hours at the Tailem Bend clinic have been extended to support the immediate demands.

