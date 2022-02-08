Four Teens Arrested For Allegedly Crashing Stolen Audi

Four teens have been arrested after allegedly stealing and rolling a vehicle at Fulham Gardens in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called out to White Terrace at around 3AM this morning following reports of a white Audi hitting another vehicle and rolling.

Immediately following the incident, four occupants emerged from the vehicle and fled on foot.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police discovered the car had been stolen earlier that morning.

Police set up a crime scene in the area and employed the help of police dog Rusty to track down the four occupants.

Soon after, Rusty located all four teens in a nearby street.

The occupants include a 13 and 14-year-old Rosewater boy, a 15-year-old Largs Bay boy and a 16-year-old Mile End boy.

All four boys were transported to hospital to be treated for potential injuries.

The teens are expected to be charged at some point today with charges relating to the illegal use of a vehicle.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.