Four People Taken To Hospital With Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Four people have been taken to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning caused after they burnt heat beads inside their unit.

Emergency services were called to the Bedford park unit around 1.30am on Friday morning, with reports of people fainting and experiencing nose bleeds.

The four residents – two females, 28 and two males, 24 and 31, were taken to Flinders Medical Centre where they are in a stable condition.

Four fire trucks with 17 firefighters attended the scene and ventilated the property.

With Adelaide’s overnight temperature 3.1C, the four residents brought inside burning coal beads in an attempt to warm up the unit.

Director of Health Protection at SA Health, Michaela Hobby, said carbon monoxide was known as the “silent killer” because it had no smell, taste, or colour.

“Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include persistent tiredness, shortness of breath, headaches, nausea, vomiting and loss of consciousness." - Michaela Hobby

She added the most vulnerable to carbon monoxide poisoning were babies, young children, pregnant women, the elderly and immobile, and those with respiratory issues.

