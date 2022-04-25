Four Men Arrested Over Stabbing Murder In Adelaide CBD

Police have arrested four men over the stabbing murder of a man in Adelaide’s CBD on Sunday evening.

At around 2AM last night, police were called out to North Terrace following reports of a badly injured man lying on the road.

After arriving on the scene, police found that the man had suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest area.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Emergency services attempted to treat the man but he passed away from his injuries a short time later.

Police have launched a full investigation into the man’s death including a search of the area where the man was found.

The Quest on Franklin Hotel in Franklin Street is currently under guard as police carry out their investigation.

Police arrested and transported one man from the hotel to the City Watch House.

The road between North Terrace and West Traffic was closed for a number of hours as police continued their investigation but has since reopened to the public.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.