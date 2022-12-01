Four-Day Work Week Trial Shows Significant Increase In Productivity

A recent study has shown that a four-fay working week has a significant impact on staff and employers.

According to new research, staff who worked a four-day working week were found to be more productive.

Research also reflected that companies who took part in the trial experienced a dramatic increase in revenue.

The results of the large-scale study came from several participating countries including Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada, the US and Ireland.

The trial lasted for a period of 10 months and included close to 1,000 employees and 33 companies.

The report showed that despite having their working hours cut by approximately six hours, employers experienced a rise in revenue of eight percent and a staggering 38 percent in comparison to the same time last year.

At least 67 percent of employees who participated in the trial reported that they were less burnt out.

The trial also resulted in a significant drop in fatigue among employees from 66 to 57 percent and sleep problems by around eight percent.

Following the completion of the trial, two thirds of the companies made the decision to go forward with a four-day working week with resignations decreasing and job applications increasing.

Just some of the companies which have adopted the four-day working week include Californian ride-sharing app Bolt, Kickstarter and Japanese electronics company Panasonic.

The study was run by not-for-profit group 4 Day Week Global in collaboration with Boston College, Cambridge University and Oxford university.

