Former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton Drops Absolute Heartbreaker Of A Song

She's well known for being a part of the iconic girl group the Pussycat Dolls but one thing is for sure, Melody Thornton has well and truly come bursting out of her PCD shell to show off her incredible vocal ability.

Be ready to hold back the tears as you listen to her new song 'I Will Wait', a hit sure to take you on an emotional rollercoaster.

The song is taken from the singer's EP 'Lioness Eyes' and when talking about the tune she says, "Many thanks to the guy that broke my heart & taught me valuable lessons 🙏🏾 This song is well loved and celebrated..."

We're obsessed.



Get your hands on 'I Will Wait' here.

