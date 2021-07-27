A disgraced Aussie Olympian has been sentenced to more than 20 years jail time for attempting to smuggle $200 million worth of cocaine into Australia alongside his brother.

Kayaker Nathan Baggaley is now behind bars for purchasing the boat used by his brother Dru, who attempted to pick up 650 kilos of the drug from a foreign ship off northern New South Wales back in 2018.

Former Olympian jailed over attempt to smuggle $200 million of cocaine

It's understood Dru and another man began throwing the haul overboard when they spotted a navy boat chasing them.

The pair faced a jury earlier this year, where a prosecutor said they were ‘motivated by greed.’

The Supreme Court in Brisbane was told on Tuesday afternoon that Dru collected the cocaine from a ship with another man, Anthony Draper, and Nathan was back on shore communicating with the pair through an encrypted phone app.

The two-time Olympic silver medallist was sentenced to 25 years’ jail with a non-parole period of 16 years. Dru was sentenced to a 28-year jail term with a non-parole period of 16 years.

