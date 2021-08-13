Former Little Mix Star Jesy Nelson Drops First Listen Of Solo Music

Fans were shook when OG Little Mix star Jest Nelson announced she was leaving the group back in 2020. After some rumours about a solo career being on the horizon, Jesy has now given us our first taste.

After wiping her Insta clean, she posted a video that seems to have some music in the background aswell as the singer stating this is the music she's always wanted to make.

We cannot WAIT!

We're yet to get a release date but we are intrigued to hear Jesy say this is something people won't be expecting from her! Regardless, that voice is incredible and she's sure to deliver something EPIC!

