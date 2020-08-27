Forget Tiffany Wood's Instagram Story, The Early Days of Bardot Were Drama Filled

In the year 2000, a show called Popstars aired for the first time on our screens.

It promised a nationwide search to find the next Australian girl-group, and at the conclusion of the show, the five-piece band called Bardot was made up of Belinda Chapple, Katie Underwood, Sally Polihronas, Tiffany Wood & Sophie Monk.

Fast forward 20 years later, and Sophie Monk is a household name and one of the celebrities we actually recognised when she was unmasked on The Masked Singer this week.

Former bandmate Tiffany Wood took to Instagram to say that Sophie was too busy to join the rest of the group for their 20-year reunion but instead was on The Masked Singer. Wood later clarified that this was a joke and meant no ill will toward Monk.

The history of Bardot holds much more drama than an Instagram story claiming that Sophie Monk is 'too busy' for a reunion, in those three years that they were together there were several members that left the band and a lot of internal politics.

We've taken a trip down memory lane:

