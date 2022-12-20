Football Australia Issues Life Bans To Melbourne Victory Pitch Invaders

Two life bans have been issues to Melbourne Victory supporters who stormed the pitch of the A-Leagues Melbourne Derby on Saturday.

A 23-year-old man from Craigieburn and a 19-year-old man from Meadow Heights have been given life bans, handed down by Football Australia.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

It will prohibit the pair from attending any Football Australia sanctioned events including A-Leagues, Australia Cup, NPL, Socceroos and Matildas games - also barring them from registering as participants.

The 23-year-old was found guilty of entering the field and “using an item (bucket) with the intent to cause damage or harm”.

The bucket was thrown by the man, causing Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover to be hospitalised, following a concussion, while match official Alex King was also injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old was found guilty of entering the field and “engaging in conduct that did or was likely to cause harm or endanger others”.

Both have also been handed down a string of charges by Victoria Police.

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said more bans would be given.

“The actions of these two, and others who are of interest to us, are completely unacceptable and those people and their behaviours will never be welcome in our game,” he said.

“Football has a zero-tolerance policy to disruptive, destructive, violent, and anti-social behaviour at its sanctioned events, and it will not tolerate behaviour that has the potential to threaten the safety or security of spectators, players, and officials.

“Football Australia is working around the clock on this investigation to ensure that the scenes witnessed at AAMI Park in Melbourne are never repeated again.”

Victoria Police also charged more than 10 people overnight as fresh images and videos continue to emerge from the incident.

Another 18 people – including a person who through a trolley during the pitch invasion – are still being searched for by police.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.