Foodies Flock To The Central Coast Hinterland For The Annual Harvest Festival

Foodies across the Central Coast will reap what they sow in this year’s Harvest Festival over the long weekend.

30 locations are on show, providing an open pantry door to the regions local produce.

Visitors and locals alike will get the chance to take a glimpse behind the farm gate to explore eight rural farming communities and their picturesque heritage villages.

Events will be held at Dooralong, Yarramalong, Wyong Creek, Jilliby, Kulnura, Mangrove Mountain, Peats Ridge, Somersby, and Calga.

One of the Coasts most popular events, Council Director, Community and Recreation Services, Julie Vaughan, said there is an experience to be had for everyone.

“Follow the Harvest Festival event trail to visit local farms, sample local produce, soak up live music and entertainment, or join in a range of family friendly activities designed to show off the unique charm of our region’s hinterland” - Julie Vaughan

The festival includes paddock to plate dining experiences, wine tastings, produce picking, hands-on workshops, arts and craft fairs, and much more.

The Harvest Festival on June 12-13 hopes to builds local pride, celebrates sustainability, and boosts the local economy.

