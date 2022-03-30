Foo Fighters Cancel All Tour Dates Following The Death Of Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters have cancelled all upcoming concert dates following the ‘staggering loss’ of Taylor Hawkins over the weekend.

Scheduled to play at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, the band has said it was taking the time "to grieve" and "to heal" the loss of the band’s drummer.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother,” the band said in a statement Tuesday.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned”

“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together,” the band's statement read.

The Foo Fighters were expected to tour across America from New Orleans to Boston over the coming months; before heading to Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, and the UK during Europe’s summer.

The band were then booked to play stadiums around Australia at the end of this year.

Tour promoters Frontier Touring announced on Wednesday that all tickets for the band’s Australian shows in November and December would be fully refunded.

“Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be automatically refunded in full to the card originally used for purchase and patrons do not need to take any action,” Frontier said.

Hawkins died on Friday during a South American tour with the band. Foo Fighter’s lead singer David Grohl’s called Hawkins in his 2021 book The Storyteller, his “brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet".

