FNQ Woman Becomes Multi-Millionaire Overnight After Winning Lotto

A North Queensland woman has become a multi-millionaire overnight after winning millions in the latest Oz Lotto draw.

The woman managed to win herself $10 million after becoming the only division one winner in Australia of the Oz Lotto draw last night.

The woman told 9 News when she received the phone call from The Lott, she hadn’t had an opportunity to check her ticket and was heading out to work at the time.

"This is a life-changing win for us. It's come at the best time," she said.

"We've had a tough few months, so this will help us so much.

"You dream of things like this happening, but you never imagine it actually happening."

According to the lucky winner, she will not only be using the money to make her own dreams come true but will also be sharing some of the winnings with her parents.

"It means we can get our dream home, and I can help my parents retire, which is a dream come true,” she said.

"I'm not sure what we'll do with the rest. We never expected to be multi-millionaires".

The woman revealed she would still be heading the work but plans to head home and celebrate big tonight.

