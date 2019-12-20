Florida Beach Bar Summer Live Music Line-Up
The Best Live Music On The Coast!
The Florida Beach Bar is the only place you will get the best live music this Summer! Enjoy delicious cocktails, food and live music with the best view in Terrigal! Check out the live music line-up below...
Sneaky Sound System - Saturday 11th January
Don’t miss Australia’s favourite dance legends, for one very special show as they perform all their chart topping hits – UFO, Pictures and I Love It as well as a range of other smash pop hits to dance the night away too.
Winston Surfshirt - Friday 24th January
Sydney-based band Winston Surfshirt will be bringing the summer vibes to Terrigal, with their unique blend of soul and hip-hop. You'll be dancing all night to an epic bass line, catchy chorus, vibrant jazz-infused interludes and as always Winston's signature vocals.
Bootleg Rascal - Friday 7th February
Australia's most endearing and electric party outfits Bootleg Rascal are hitting The Florida Beach Bar, following their sold-out Yin and Yang Australian tour. With supporting acts Nelipot, Saint Spook, Deadshows and Bobby Dazzler's Sideshow Alley.
What: Florida Beach Bar Summer Music Line-Up
When: January-February 2020
Where: Florida Beach Bar, Terrigal