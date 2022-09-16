Floods Cause Shocking Number Of Deaths According To New Report

The effects of flooding in Queensland continue to be identified in ways not expected, with a new report revealing a third of all drowning deaths were due to non-aquatic transport.

Non-aquatic transport drownings were recorded more in the latest Royal Life Saving report as people would drive through the flood waters or ended up trapped in their vehicles in floodwater.

Drowning in rivers was also up by 30 per cent, again because of floodwaters while drowning at beaches was down by 14 per cent.

The National Drowning Report 2022 revealed the state recorded 84 drownings in the 2021/22 financial year, up 25 per cent from 2020/21, with the nation recording 339 drownings.

New South Wales was the only state with more, 125 drownings, with a lesser one in 10 related to floods despite the state too hit with severe rainfall.

Queensland’s toll was sadly the height number of drowning death recorded in the state in the last 10 years.

